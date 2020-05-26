Chance The Rapper Joins Chicago Rally Protesting Black Minneapolis Man Killed In Police Custody

Unfortunately, another Black man has been killed while in the custody of the police.

On Monday night, May 24, at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota, an onlooker took a video of a Black man, who’s now been identified at George Floyd, being forced to the ground by four cops. One officer pinned Floyd to the ground by shoving his knee into his neck. In the video, Floyd can repeatedly be heard saying that he cannot breathe and he eventually becomes unresponsive. But the officer keeps his knee against his neck until the ambulance arrives.

“Being Black in America should not be a death sentence,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared. “For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense.”

As politicians and celebrities begin to catch wind of the tragedy, Chance the Rapper decided to speak on the issue at a rally in his hometown of Chicago.

BREAKING: ⁦@chancetherapper⁩ joins community activists protesting the death of #GeorgeLloyd in the custody of MN police @abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/uFBWptqJ4s — Karen Jordan (@KarenJordanABC7) May 26, 2020

Attorney Ben Crump, representing the man’s family, noted Floyd was reportedly approached by police for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a nearby store.