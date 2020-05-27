adidas Drops A Washable (& Affordable) Face Mask With Portion Of The Proceeds Going to COVID-19 Relief

Face It: face masks are a way of life now.

And per usual, brands are taking items you use every day and making them more fashionable and comfortable so you don’t mind wearing them as much. And if you’re tired of wearing the thin white mask you’ve been wrapping around your face for the past two months, adidas has you covered. The German sports brand has hopped on the mask craze to offer up their iteration made of recycled materials. The flexible material allows for ultimate comfort and the stretchable bands will make sure the back of your ears aren’t sore when you’re done social distancing.

They’re currently offered a clean black colorway with the white three-stripe logo resting on the left side.

“Made with soft, breathable fabric the adidas Face Cover is comfortable, washable and reusable for practicing healthy habits every day. This cover is not a medically graded mask nor a Personal Protective Equipment but can help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission,” notes the product page.

Thankfully the mask is machine washable so you can get a ton of use out of it. adidas is also making sure to help those gravely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.