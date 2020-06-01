Dennis Rodman Wants The Looting Amid Protests to End: “We’re Not F-cking Animals”

Dennis Rodman has called for looting –which has come after the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin– to end.

Rodman told his social media followers that “we’re human beings, not f*king animals.”

This past week has seen racial tensions boil to an all-time high. Businesses have been looted and burned in cities all across the country as peaceful protests in the daytime turned into chaos in the night.

“I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey, guys, why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems?” the 59-year-old Rodman said in an Instagram video, titled Rest in Power George Floyd. “This is a bad, bad situation. But the fact that you’re gonna protest, protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things, and stuff like that.”

“We’ve got too many issues right now. This is a bad one right now, but we can all come together and try to help each other get through this situation,” Rodman added. “Please, understand, we have to live together. We’re human beings, we’re not f–king animals. We’re human beings.”

The five-time NBA champion’s longtime teammate Michael Jordan even released a statement despite a portion of The Last Dance documentary being dedicated to silence when he comes to racial issues. His Airness’ statement urged “peaceful expression,” too.