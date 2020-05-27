Take A Tour Of Michael Jordan’s $14M Chicago Estate That’s Up For Sale

Michael Jordan‘s Chicago estate has been on the market since 2012, but the recent price drop has caught the attention of those with deep pockets who may be interested in purchasing the place Jordan use to call home.

Originally listed at $29 million, the price has since been dropped to just $14.9m– just over a 50% decrease.

This valuation comes in the coming weeks after the famed documentary The Last Dance aired and took over twitter during this live sports drought. There is no solid explanation for the drop in price. Still, perhaps Jordan is really ready to sell this property and is trying to capitalize on the hype surrounding the documentary. Despite one of the greatest basketball players in history walking the confines, there’s a very short list of people capable of purchasing a house valued at $30 million.

Jordan’s house is just north of Chicago, in Highland Park. The park served as a location that would provide privacy and access to the Bulls facilities via the freeway. The house sits on seven acres.

Outside of the house is absolutely beautiful with top-notch amenities. It comes fully furnished, with a circular pool, a putting court, a large pond, and of course, a full-size basketball court. The inside is even more extravagant with nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a 14 car garage, with a card room, a game room, a wine cellar, and a personal workout gym. The house has everything you need if you can pony up the 15 million asking price.

There is a video tour below.