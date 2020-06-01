JR Smith Says Attacking Man Who Allegedly Damaged His Truck Was “An Act Of Stupidness”

J.R. Smith is never one to back down, but amid the protests America has seen over the past week, he regrets some of the actions he’s made.

Smith was caught on video yesterday beating up a man after he allegedly smashed in one of the windows of his truck. The truck was parked in a residential area in California– nowhere near the main streets and avenues that were the subjects of protests, fires, and looting. As onlookers watched the person get stomped, Smith eventually ceased the beatdown once people began to yell at him.

“I just want you all to know right now, before you see this sh-t somewhere else, one of these little motherf-cking white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f-cking window in my truck,” Smith said in a video he posted before footage leaked. “Broke my sh-t. This is a residential area. There wasn’t any stores over here.”

“I chased him down and whooped his ass. So if the footage comes out and y’all see it, I chased him down and whooped his ass,” Smith continued to explain. “He broke my window, this ain’t no hate crime, I ain’t got no problem with nobody, nobody ain’t got no problem with me. This is a problem with the motherf-cking system. That’s it. The motherf-cker broke my window and I whooped his ass. He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”

But now, Smith is regretting his actions and called into the “The Pat McAfee Show” show to clarify his true feelings. He explains that when he was home playing Call of Duty his former teammate Jordan Clarkson told him about the protests and urged him to join, and that’s when he walked outside and saw his truck being vandalized.

“Now granted, if he would’ve seen me outside the house, do I think he would’ve broken it? Absolutely not, it was just a random act of stupidness and I give him that. But that ass whooping was an act of stupidness on my behalf,” he said. “I’m still disappointed with myself even though people said I shouldn’t be. I’m 34 years old I have four little girls at home. Regardless of the fact whether it was right or wrong … I don’t want them to have the image of their dad being capable of doing that.”

The New Jersey native has been out of the league since November 2019 after his Championship winning stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers came to an end.