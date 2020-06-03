Shaquille O’Neal Talks George Floyd and Racial Injustice Throughout America: “What’s Right Is Right, What’s Wrong Is Wrong”

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the best centers in NBA history and a top player regardless of position in the league’s history. But what people don’t know is that he has law enforcement training, and in 2016, he took some of the preliminary steps necessary to become an officer of the law, in anticipation of a run for Sheriff.

But O’Neal went on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel asked for Shaq’s perspective on the protests against racism and police brutality that is currently sweeping through America and even some other countries.

“There’s an old saying that goes, ‘What’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what happened to George Floyd is all the way wrong,” says O’Neal. “I’ve never seen that technique taught. A lot of police officers I talked to would never do that. Everybody’s upset. Everybody’s tired. We demand justice. They tried to appease us by arresting one guy, but it was four officers out there. And I think people are just sick and tired.”

Shaq continues to say he wishes there was someone in a leadership position who could help bring people together during these times of civil unrest.

My position on that is there could be, there’s not suddenly inadequate people worthy of being leaders in the fight for criminal justice, but rather the masses of Black people aren’t willing to follow. The masses aren’t willing to follow someone who doesn’t appear to live a better lifestyle than they themselves lead, someone who isn’t flashy on socials, and always in the limelight. Too many times, heads turn towards entertainers and athletes for leadership on social injustices.

The full interview is available below.