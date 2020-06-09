New York Knicks (Finally) Break Silence on George Floyd Tragedy With Extremely Short Statement

The New York Knicks, located in one of the most progressive cities in the US, has finally released a public statement about the killing of George Floyd, which happened more than two weeks ago.

The franchise is the last of the NBA’s 30 to do so, just a week after James Dolan’s head-scratching internal memo was made public where he wrote, “we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters.” even after acknowledging the severity of the issue.

Of course, the team was furious at the lack of unity –16 of the team’s 17 players are Black– but now Dolan has finally learned that his voice can help influence change and released a statement on Instagram.

Dolan’s Knicks and Rangers wrote: “Every one of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate. We stand with all who act for positive change.”

Just two years ago, the Knicks were lauded for being progressive because they had a Black president in Steve Mills, a Black GM in Scott Perry, and a Black head coach in David Fizdale. However, the only one still employed is Steve Mills, and the Knicks aren’t one of the teams being invited to play in the 22-team season, so success has been seldom. MSG’s home team would also participate in #BlackoutTuesday in solidarity with the NBA.

Across town in Brooklyn, things are going much smoother as Nets and Liberty owner Joseph Tsai approved the protests going on around Barclays.

“Those of us who cannot possibly experience the personal pain and indignity of racism towards black people feel a sense of helplessness as frustration and anxiety reach a boiling point. But it does not mean that we sit idle,” Tsai told the New York Daily News.

Ah, the tale of two teams in one city.