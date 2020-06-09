Vanessa Bryant Is Seeking “Hundreds of Millions” In Damages Over Kobe & Gigi’s Wrongful Death

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company and the estate of Ara Zobayan for their parts in the deadly crash that killed her husband and daughter Gianna.

Vanessa originally filed for a suit back in February, blaming Zobayan, who also died in the crash, for not obtaining necessary weather data before taking flight. She also said he was at fault for failing to cancel the trip once he realized the weather conditions were much less than favorable– which included very dense fog that made it hard to see.

Now Mrs. Bryant is making a claim for hundreds of millions in future lost earnings as a result of Kobe’s death.

These lawsuits will protect Bryant from lawsuits from some of the other families on board, along with potentially providing liability on behalf of either the helicopter company or the pilot himself. Without a lawsuit, the flight company and its insurance would likely never concede liability, thereby preventing the other families on board from receiving compensation.

“As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryants’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper,” court papers filed in the case say, according to The Blast.

Vanessa spoke of how much Kobe the person, not the star-studded basketball player, meant to her at his Staples Center Memorial back in February.

I couldn’t see him as a celebrity nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of my children. He was mine. He was my everything,” she said. “Kobe and I have been together since I was 17-and-a-half years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant, and his protector. He was the most amazing husband.”