Chargers Head Coach Says It’d Be “Crazy” If Colin Kaepernick Doesn’t Get A Workout

Anthony Lynn, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, believes that the team needs to add Colin Kaepernick to the team’s workout list.

To date, the Chargers have not done it, but Lynn believes it would be “crazy” not to consider adding Kaepernick to the roster.

“It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list,” Lynn told reporters. “I haven’t spoken with Colin, not sure where he’s at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running. I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have, but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.”

Apparently, Lynn, who is a Black man, isn’t the only one in the organization that thinks Kaep could thrive with the Chargers. An unnamed front office member said Kaepernick is the perfect quarterback for their play-action based offense. They continued to say his experience would alleviate so much pressure from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, allowing him to learn from a quarterback who once led his team to a Super Bowl.

Chargers are one team NFL execs I've spoken to identified as a good fit for Colin Kaepernick because of the playaction dynamic and the ability to give Justin Herbert a true redshirt year with Kaepernick as a backup. Titans also mentioned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 17, 2020

In light of the continued mistreatment of Black people at the hands of the police, Colin’s decision to kneel has come back full circle, and people are realizing what he was trying to say initially. Lynn acknowledges that.

“People completely misunderstood Colin and what he was trying to do,” Lynn explained. “People talked about disrespecting the flag … the flag covers a lot —patriotism and civil rights and other things. And Colin was speaking out against the injustice, and a lot of people didn’t catch on to that because it was happening during the national anthem. They thought it was disrespectful to the flag.”

After three full NFL season since Kaepernick has touched the field, it’s time to let him back in.