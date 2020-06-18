Shaq and Rob Gronkowski Team Up For Virtual Party To Raise Money For NAACP

Newly acquired Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal are teaming up for a virtual fundraiser.

The fundraiser is going to be a three-hour event with all proceeds going to NAACP Empowerment Programs along with the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach virtual party is going to take place on June 27, with numerous athletes and celebrities making guest appearances throughout the event.

“We want to be sensitive to people. That’s why we wanted it to be labeled as ‘Party with a Purpose,'” O’Neal said to ESPN. “We just want to bring a little joy. There’s a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We’re gonna continue to do our part.”

The event’s website says it will be hosted by Taylor Rooks and J.B. Smoove with special musical performances from Snoop Dogg, Carnage, Steve Aoki, plus more. Shaq is also performing under his Hip-Hop moniker, DJ Diesel.

Shaq and Gronk — who are always the life of the party–will compete in a series of challenges testing their singing ability, shooting ability via a game of HORSE, and even a wing eating contest. Shaq’s Fun House has been a staple of Super Bowl week since 2018, while the inaugural Gronk Beach took place in Miami this February leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

The virtual party will be available to stream on numerous platforms including Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and through the website, shaqvsgronk.com