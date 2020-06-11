Snoop Dogg Remembers Talking To Biggie After Tupac’s Murder: “He Was Hurt”

This quarantine has presented an opportunity for celebs and entertainers to slow down and stay relatively still. As a result of that, we have been getting great interviews and wonderful stories from some of our favorite musicians.

Snoop Dogg was one of the latest to take to socials to share some old stories and experiences in the hip hop industry alongside Fatman Scoop.

Snoop thought back to the days of the infamous East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry but asserts that no matter how deep the beef got, he and Notorious B.I.G. remained friends throughout.

Snoop Dogg talked about the time Lil Cease took him to see Biggie after Tupac was killed. “He’s in a walker, what the old people walk around in,” Snoop said during an Instagram live. “He got the walker sitting at the edge of the bed, and when I walk in the room, we started talking. Then, he looked me in my eyes and he say something to that—he’s sad that Tupac is dead, but I can look in his eyes and I could see that he hurt.”

Snoop went on to say that he could tell Biggie was just as hurt as everybody on the West Coast was that Pac was killed.

“This a man whose friend that’s dead, they had a misunderstanding, and he could never get no justice for his emotions, but he’s showing me his emotions. He explains to me how much he loved Tupac and I ain’t trippin’.”

You can check out the entire interview on Fatman Scoop’s Instagram below: