D.L. Hughley Reveals He Tested Positve For COVID-19 After Collapsing On Stage

Just in case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here.

Actor/comedian, D.L. Hughley, gave fans one hell of a scare when he suddenly collapsed in the middle of his set at a Nashville comedy club Friday night (Jun.19). Videos of the scary incident that saw Hughley pass out mid joke went viral on the internet with many worried about his well being.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

Yesterday (Jun.20), Hughley posted a video giving fans an update on his health and revealing that his collapse was the result of exhaustion and dehydration. He also disclosed that he was given a test for COVID-19, and it came back positive.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.”

Hughley pointed out that since his positive COVID-19 test, he has not exhibited any of the symptoms associated with the virus, which includes but not limited to fever and shortness of breath. The comedian did tell fans that even if they don’t exhibit the most apparent symptoms, there are still others to keep an eye out for.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if you “pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley closed out the video saying:

“Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,”

Hughley will quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two-nights of his four-night engagement at the Zanies comedy nightclub have been canceled.

Nashville is one of the many cities that quickly reopened following the shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zanies opened on May 15.

The club posted on Facebook:

“Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week. Love ya, D.L., and we’ll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!”

Nashville has paused its “phased reopening” after a concerning uptick in the number of positive cases. In a statement announcing the pause, Mayor John Cooper said:

“As of today, the majority of our public health metrics are satisfactory. But our 14-day new case average remains slightly elevated, prompting us to stay in phase two of our Roadmap for Reopening Nashville.”

We wish D.L. a speedy recovery and urge our readers to stay vigilant, wash your hands and continue to either check W.H.O. or the C.D.C.’s websites for the latest updates on COVID-19.

Photo: Bobby Bank / Getty