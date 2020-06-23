Patagonia The Latest Company To Pull All Advertising From Facebook & Instagram

The North Face is not the only big brand to pull advertising from Facebook, American outdoor clothing company, Patagonia, is also protesting the social network.

Like The North Face, Patagonia is joining the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign, which called on companies to boycott the social media giant due to the ridiculous positions it held in regards to hate speech and misinformation being shared on its platform. In a tweet, the company announced its decision to pull all of its ads from Facebook and Instagram effective immediately stating:

“For too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform. From secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, the stakes are too high to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fomenting fear and hatred.”

Patagonia is proud to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant. — Patagonia (@patagonia) June 21, 2020

Just as when The North Face announced, “We’re in. We’re Out” customers are backing Patagonia’s decision to boycott Facebook and applauding the company. One Twitter user wrote:

“Wow just wow. This a company I can get behind. I’ll be finding my way over to your website.”

Patagonia announcing it will participate in the “Stop Hate for Profit” Facebook protest should come as no shock. Business Insider reported that an ad agency source anticipated more companies would throw their names in the hat and chuck Facebook the deuces.

We will be keeping our eyes out for that, with companies hitting Facebook where it hurts; hopefully, this will push the social network in the right direction.

Photo: Ben Gabbe / Getty