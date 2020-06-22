50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For Low Budget Ad For Local Greek Restaurant: “This Is What Happens When You F-ck With Me”

It doesn’t take a hip-hop connoisseur to know that a 50 Cent vs. Ja Rule age-old rap beef that will likely go on forever.

The two rappers simply cannot co-exist. Whether it’s 50 Cent trolling Ja-Rule for the debacle that was the Fyre Fest, or Ja-Rule trolling 50 about being a bad father, they have been exchanging jabs and shots at each other for years now. And this is just the most recent battle in what appears to be a lifelong war between these two.

50 trolled the Queens-born rapper on IG because of an advertisement he did for a local Gyro company. 50 originally posted the video on Instagram, but it has since been deleted.

Ja Rule set himself up for this one. With the low budget green screen behind him, the hilarious dances, the struggling of pronunciation with the greek food words, the jokes may have just written themselves. The video simply gave 50 a ton of ammo to troll Ja Rule.

Of course, 50 Cent had a good time with this one, I think the majority of people would have troll Ja for this one. He added some gems in comments in the caption, but again, the post was deleted from 50’s page.

“This is what happens when you f-ck with me, I’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s,” he wrote as his caption. “Go head try me!”

50 didn’t stop there and even commented on Ja’s recent partnership with ICONN that allows you to book him for a private party for a hefty price.

“If you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people… stay out of my way, OK,” 50 Cent said in another deleted Instagram post.