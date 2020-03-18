Migos Ordered To Pay $30,000 In Fyre Festival Settlement

Fyre Fest lives on– well, at least when it comes to legal issues.

The day Fyre Fest occurred social media was flooded with pictures of the most struggliest of struggle meals But after everyone got the jokes off and we were done making fun of the wilted salad sandwich and wheat bread, the after-effects began to hit. And now almost three years later the fallout continues with Migos being ordered to pay $30,000 in a new Fyre Fest settlement.

According to Complex, the trio was given $100,000 on the front end to perform at the festival turned disaster. Migos was on the festival’s bill along with Blink-182, Major Lazer, Rae Sremmurd, and members of Kanye West’s GOOD Music family.

“The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000.00 (the “Settlement Payment”), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant,” the official documents read.

Most people were unaware of how terribly planned the festival was until Netflix released a documentary last January that chronicled Billy MacFarland’s smoke and mirrors scheme that the festival was just his latest dupe. The over the top event was on Norman’s Cay, a Bahamian island, that boasted performances and your favorite influencers who were paid to just be there. The cay was previously owned by a kingpin in the Medellín cartel, which MacFarland couldn’t wait to mention when promoting the festival.

What left many people confused was that MacFarland wasn’t in this alone– Ja Rule was his partner in all of this. However, Ja still claimed that he too was a victim in all of this, claiming he was “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”