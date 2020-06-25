Delay of Game: NFL Cancels Cowboys -Steelers Hall of Fame Pre-Season Matchup

This is not a good sign for football fans hoping if the NFL will return this season.

The Hall of Fame game that serves as the kickoff to the pre-season has been officially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic league sources told ESPN. The game which historically features the Dallas Cowboys matching up against the Pittsburgh Steelers takes place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on August 6 ahead of the August 8 enshrinement ceremony, which has also been postponed.

This decision marks the first time the NFL had to cancel an event on its schedule and could serve as the first of many to come. Due to the game’s cancellation, the Cowboys and Steelers will now be expected to report to training camp at the tentative July 28 date with the rest of the league instead of an earlier date like they usually would have because of the pre-season matchup.

The Cowboys and Steelers are now expected to play against each other at the 2021 Hall of Fame Game. The enshrinement ceremony is also scheduled to take place next year as well. This news comes on the heels of multiplier Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players testing positive for COVID-19. It was revealed that Cowboys’ star running back, Ezekiel Elliott was one of those players.

He is currently home quarantining and revealed during a Twitch interview that he’s back to feeling “normal” after being diagnosed 10-days ago but has not been cleared to workout by team doctors. Elliott revealed in the interview, he only experienced shortness of breath and a cough for a couple of days.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott says on Twitch that he feels "good" and "normal" after positive COVID-19 test. Zeke said he had symptoms including cough, shortness of breath for 1-2 days. Can't work out yet but he's feeling much better. pic.twitter.com/SUQp3I05RG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) June 24, 2020

With the country experiencing coronavirus spikes, we don’t see how the NFL can see a season even happening this year. It won’t be a shock if more players test positive for COVID-19 once the league ramps up testing for its players.

Photo: George Gojkovich / Getty