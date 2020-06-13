According To A NFL Memo Juneteenth Will Be Recognized As A League Holiday

The NFL is doing its best to right previous wrongs.

Following players speaking up about the fatal arrest of George Floyd and the civil unrest breaking out around the world and a rogue employee sharing the video on the NFL’s Twitter account, Roger Goodell made an exceptional pivot. The league’s commissioner finally admitted that both he and the National Football League were on the wrong side of history when it came to Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest against systemic racism and the police brutality against Black people.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

In another first, a memo that was reportedly sent out by Roger Goodell to staff on Friday morning (June.12) stated that NFL will now observe Juneteenth (June. 19) as a league holiday, meaning the league office will be closed. In the memo, Goodell writes:

“It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”

A memo that went to NFL teams today: pic.twitter.com/XsKpDmQ6UT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2020

For those who need a history lesson, Juneteenth is a celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Back on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing the end of the Civil War and that all slaves would set free.

The NFL is not the only organization to make this move. Nike also announced it would observe Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday for its employees. We are glad to see that corporations are starting to make a move that should have been made a long time ago.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty