NASA To Rename Headquarters After Company’s First Black Woman Engineer, Mary W. Jackson

NASA’s Headquarters will be named the Mary W Jackson NASA Headquarters. Mary Jackson was @NASA's first African-American female engineer. She elevated America’s space program & led towards inclusion. Looking forward to holding a formal naming ceremony soon. https://t.co/R5tYNKPYNS pic.twitter.com/vKuIzMwpGN — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) June 24, 2020

NASA will be renaming the company’s D.C. headquarters to honor its first Black woman engineer, Mary W. Jackson. The announcement was made yesterday on NASA’s official website.

“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a press release. “Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on ‘Hidden Figures Way,’ a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA’s history who contributed to this agency’s success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.”

“We are honored that NASA continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother Mary W. Jackson,” Carolyn Lewis, Mary’s daughter, said in the release, adding “She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.”

Mary W. Jackson was portrayed by Janelle Monáe in the biographical film Hidden Figures. Join us in a long overdue congratulations for Jackson and her family.