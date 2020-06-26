One Of Basquiat’s Last Paintings, Victor 25448, Could Sell For More Than $10 Million

More than 30 years after his death, Jean-Micheal Basquiat’s works of art are still going for big bucks.

Victor 25448 is one of the largest pieces ever created by the late painter, as it stands at 6 feet by 11 feet, making its existence rare and hype through the roof. With those refined characteristics, its placement at Phillips‘ –known for its impressive works of art, jewelry, and photos– is expected to bring in no less than $10 million.

The painting is similar to Basquiat’s other works with bold colors and an erratic looking design. The work is said to depict the happenings after a violent scene which explains the amount of red and text that read “Fatal Injury” and “A Beating Awaits You Here.”

No one really knows the inspiration, but it’s been noted that Basquiat was at a low point because his friend and collaborator Andy Warhol had died after a routine gallbladder surgery just months earlier.

With the price tag expected to be so high, its nice to know that a portion of the proceeds will be going to the Art for Justice Fund.

“The Art for Justice Fund is a five-year initiative created by philanthropist Agnes Gund in partnership with Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and the Ford Foundation. The Fund is dedicated to combating the injustices of mass incarceration through the collective action of artists, advocates, and philanthropists,” states the fund’s mission.

Basquiat was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Puerto Rican and Haitian parents who implemented art early into his life by taking him to the art museums in Manhattan and enrolling him as a junior member of the Brooklyn Museum of Art. He rose to prominence quickly in the late 70s, and by 1980 he was selling single pieces for as much as $25,000.

The Victor 25448 auction is set to begin July 2.