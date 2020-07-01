Aht Aht Aht Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Isn’t A Billionaire…Yet According To Forbes

Kim Kardashian isn’t in the billionaire club… yet.

Monday (Jun.29) TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian reached the exclusive club after she secured a deal with conglomerate Coty Inc. According to the celebrity gossip site, the company who also bought a considerable stake in her sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty line blessed Kardashian with $200 million for a 20% stake in KKW’s biz.

According to TMZ, Coty valued Kim’s company at $1 BILLION. Her proud husband, Kanye West, who is also obsessed with being a billionaire congratulated his wife on Twitter in a recent tweet stating:

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms, and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life, so I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

Well, according to Forbes, Ye’s celebratory tweet is a bit premature. The financial publication reported that Kim “isn’t estimated to be part of the six comma club.” Forbes states that Kim K’s company is only worth $900 million, not a billion like her husband claimed. Yeezy has had his issues with Forbes. Back in April, Forbes finally gave the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper his billionaire status, but Ye wasn’t happy accusing the site of shortchanging him claiming they don’t know how to count.

Forbes also took away his sister-in-law’s billionaire title after the magazine review financial data released by Coty Inc, who bought a 51% stake in Kylie’s cosmetic company back in November 2019. Forbes determined that “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

We wouldn’t be shocked if Kanye has something to say again about the magazines reporting in regards to his wife. BUT $900 million is nothing to be sad about, that is a hell of a lot of money.

Photo: Marc Piasecki / Getty