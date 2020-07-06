Photo Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Collab With Japanese Brand EVISU

Travis Scott’s love for the Japanese clothing brand is no secret, so this collaboration was a long time coming.
Scott, who was in attendance at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party over the weekend, was photographed by the birthday girl. In the flick shared on Kardashian’s Instagram account, fans got their first look at the long-rumored Cactus Jack x EVISU collaboration. The “Goosebumps” crafter is rocking a white pair of jeans with brown back pockets featuring the iconic seagull logos EVISU is known for in silver with the Cactus Jack branding written across it.
The jeans feature a two-tone design complimented with gold-tone rivets and brown stitching.
Fans of anything Scott puts out fashion-wise are more than likely chomping at the bits to get their hands on the collection. Scott has the Midas touch when it comes to merch. ANYTHING associated with the rapper, whether it be sneakers or merch instantly sells out, so we expect no different if and when the collaboration is officially unveiled.
We will keep you updated when more information about the Cactus Jack x EVISU drops.
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty