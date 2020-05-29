Travis Scott Drops Merch To Match Perfectly With The Cactus Jack Air Max 270

If you’re a fan of Travis Scott, then you know he likes to get ‘fits off.

The sneakers make everything complete, but his clothes are always just as fresh. So, in preparation of the Cactus Trails Air Max 270, Scott dropped a ton of merch celebrate the occasion, and more importantly, to match the Nikes.

The drop includes t-shirts, quarter zips, and hoodies with retro vibes complete with graphics on the left side and branding across the back that read Cactus Jack or simply shoeprints in low-key brown, beige, white and green colorways.

But hoodies and shorts aren’t the only thing Scott dropped– accessories that represent the Cactus Jack brand are available to cop too.

The 29-piece collection has nods to trail activity and includes functional accessories like a sleeping bag, a portable hammock, a Nalgene bottle as well as other items like thermometer and compass keychains. In addition to the Cactus Jack apparel, Travis also released 3 apparel styles in collaboration with Nike, releasing again tomorrow in limited quantities at select retailers,” states the press release.

The hyped-up Air Maxes already dropped on shop.travisscott.com a day ahead of Nike‘s official release and features a bunch of earth tone goodness and water bottles and sleeping bags to make sure your next camping trip is cozy af.

Peep all the merch in the gallery below.

If you’re still looking to cop the Air Max 270s, here’s an official list of retailers offering them.

