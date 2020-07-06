Colin Kaepnernick Lands First-Look Deal With Disney, Will Drop 5-Part Docuseries On ESPN

Colin Kaepernick continues to make some serious moves off the field. He already is teaming up with Ava DuVernay for a Netflix series about his highschool years, and now he is partnering with Disney.

On Monday (Jul.6), Kap announced on Twitter that he inked a first-look deal with Disney that will see the house of the mouse partner with his production company Ra Vision Media. As reported by ESPN, “the partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice, and the quest for equity.” The first seed of the new deal be an exclusive 5-part documentary that will focus on his journey the last five years while being blackballed by the NFL and will feature “new interviews and never-before-seen elements.”

Former ESPN employee, Jemele Hill will serve as a producer on the untitled project.

In a tweet announcing the project, Kap stated:

“I am excited for this partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers & producers. I look forward to sharing culturally impactful and inspiring projects,” the QB said on Twitter.

Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman further added:

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture, and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

His deal with Walt Disney Co. will also extend across the company’s platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated.

Despite making significant moves off the field, Kaepernick is still determined to get back in the NFL. According to a person close to Kap, the former San Francisco 49er QB is still in excellent shape and is ready to play. NFL Network’s Mike Garrafolo believes chances are higher that Colin could land on a team this upcoming season.

We’re looking forward to seeing what Kap and Disney cook up.

Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty