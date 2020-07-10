Jeff Staple Connects With Cole Haan For A Modern Spin On The Oxford Dress Shoe

If you’re not fortunate enough to be able to flex your sneaker collection at work, there’s a solution.

Wearing sneakers gives you a chance to not only walk around in comfort but also show off some personality, so Cole Haan has returned so you can do the same when dress codes are a bit more strict. Hooking up with streetwear legend Jeff Staple, Cole Haan is delivering two new versions of the Cole Haan x STAPLE ØriginalGrand ultra wingtip oxfords. Since 2012, the oxfords have offered a more modern approach to dress shoes that are way more comfortable and won’t leave your feet in pain after a day at the office.

“A legend in the streetwear game for more than two decades, Jeff Staple and his brand Staple Pigeon have set trends and shaped culture around the world. So, we’ve partnered with the visionary creative on two limited-edition ØriginalGrand Ultra oxfords that are shocking in all the best ways, explains Cole Haan. “Expertly crafted in rich brush-off leathers and infused with our GRANDFØAM cushioning for an elevated oxford that’s as sleek as it is comfortable. Finished with an ultra-breathable lining and a durable rubber outsole for ultimate traction.”

The original colorways were pretty toned down with offerings of blue suede, brown leather, and tan suede, but now Staple is upping the ante. In the two new colors Staple’s put together, you’ll definitely turn heads. One has a classy black leather upper with an infrared-looking midsole for a little extra razzle-dazzle. The other pair is entirely out of the box with a camo suede upper, and that infrared color can be seen again along the midsole though it’s finished off with black.

Both are available on Cole Haan’s website for a cool $180.