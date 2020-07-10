Want To Try iOS 14 Right Now? Here Is How You Can Partake In The Public Beta

Can’t wait for the official release of iOS 14? Apple is allowing you to test drive its new operating system.

Back in June, Apple wowed its loyal device users when it unveiled iOS 14 software. When it finally arrives on your iPhone and iPad, it will dramatically change your device’s home screen, ultimately giving users more control over personalizing their iPhones and iPads than ever before. With the arrival of iOS 14 comes widgets, an “App Library,” which will automatically organize your apps into a folder based on suggestions from Siri, Picture in Picture, a Translate App, and more.

Now, how do you sign up for the public beta? Just follow these simple instructions below install the software on your iPhone or iPad.

Visit Apple’s Beta Program website on the device you want to install iOS 14. Be sure to use Safari instead of a 3rd-party browser.

Sign in with your Apple ID account

Backup your device before proceeding

Click “Download Profile” to install the beta installer. This will be stored in Settings>General>Profile.

Click the iOS 14 Public Beta Profile and restart your device.

Once restarted, go to Settings>General>Software Update, and proceed with installing iOS 14 Public Beta 2

Now keep in mind, this is a beta, so there could be some issues you do encounter while using the unfinished software. Apple does urge users who sign up to use the software to back up their data via iTunes on their Macbooks and PCs. iOS 14 officially rolls out in Autumn, no exact date has been announced yet.

Photo: Apple / Apple WWDC