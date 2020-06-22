The Big Things You Missed At Apple’s Software-Heavy #WWDC2020 Event

Apple hosted its WWDC 2020 event today, this event marks the first official look at the latest software for iPhone. This year’s event brings about the most significant change to iOS in quite some time, that change is the addition of widgets.

If you have had an Android phone in the last decade, you’re probably familiar with widgets. But as revealed today, Apple will allow widgets to be added to the main home screen and accompany the other apps you have. There will be a widget gallery where you can easily add and customize your own widgets for fitness, weather, podcasts, music, and more. There’s reportedly a “Smart Stack” that will automatically gather relevant apps based on the time of year and even day.

Another revelation was the addition of something called “App Library” that automatically organizes your apps into groups and lists based on what the app does and is used for. For example, when you download a new arcade game, you will have the choice to have that game go automatically to the arcade folder. It’s nice and organized, which makes it harder to forget about the endless amount you have– including the ones on the fourth page that you forget about.

Apple has also announced picture-in-picture for videos on the iPhone. Already a thing on Macs, it will now be brought to the iPhone. You will be able to collapse videos or have them hover over other apps and continue playing in the background. It is reported this will also work on Facetime, so Netflix and chill just got even more lit.

There’s also a new translate app that will be built in iOS. The app is very similar to Google Translate and will allow users to translate languages using text, or diction. Languages that are expected to be supported at launch are English, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Portuguese and Russian. One of the coolest features is that your microphone will automatically pick up the language being spoken. Siri is now even easier to use since it will no longer take up your entire screen.

All of those features will also be added to iPad plus additions that will make note-taking with the Apple Pencil even easier– including one that turns tour handwriting into a proper font. As expected, no new hardware was announced, but updates to WatchOS includes a sleep tracker (finally!), some new watch faces, and an improved fitness app.

Apple is even upping its car connectivity features with “Car Key” which will allow you to unlock your vehicle similarly to how you use Apple Wallet.

For more on the dope features coming to iOS this fall and the long-awaited Big Sur MacOS peep the 2020 WWDC below.