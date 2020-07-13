About Damn Time: Washington’s NFL Team Finally Dumping The Redskins Name & Logo

After immense pressure, Washington’s NFL franchise has decided it’s time to ditch its racist name and logo.

After completing a thorough review that kicked off on July 3, the Washington Redskins organization announced in a statement on Monday that it will be ditching the racist team name and logo.

“On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans, and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.”

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

Both Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera is “working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years.”

This is a huge change for Snyder, who back in 2013 told USA Today back to “put it in all caps” he would never ditch the Redskins name and logo. The decision to change the teams named came following FedEx issuing a statement on July 2 demanding the team change the name, or it would pull its name off the team’s stadium. Sponsors also dropped a statement saying they would follow suit.

Retail chains like Target, Walmart, and Amazon threatened to stop selling Redskins merchandise. Nike went a step further and pulled the team’s gear from its website entirely.

The team is expected to announce its new name on Monday (Jul.13).

I know many have already done it, but I’m a big fan of the Redtails nickname to replace the Redskins. I love the History of the Tuskegee Airmen and honoring their legacy. The Primary logo uses the Skins Script R, and the stripe pattern is based on the nose of the planes they flew pic.twitter.com/43C2shcxQA — Chad Fields (Vols Uniform Boy) (@CfieldsVFL) July 13, 2020

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty