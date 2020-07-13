Members of ‘Madden NFL 21’s 99 Rating Club Will Be Gifted With New Tropy & Serious Bling

Getting into the 99 Club in Madden is no easy task. For those blessed with the accomplishment, they will be rewarded with a new trophy and some eye-catching bling.

EA announced Monday (Jul.13) it has partnered with celebrity jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills for a custom-designed diamond “99” pendant and experiential designer, Brian B. Madden for a new trophy welcoming the players to Madden NFL 21’s 99 Club. To kick things off, Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was the first player to be welcomed into the illustrious club.

Speaking on his design Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills, stated:

“We wanted to create a design that would not only communicate the rich history of Madden but also be in line with the aesthetic that Madden fans all over the world have come to expect. We created a diamond pendant that players would be proud to wear while celebrating their on-field accomplishments. They reached a level that not many people are able to reach, and the design must tell that story.”

Brian B. Madden further added:

“The game is changing. There is a fresh energy surrounding the players, the plays, and the culture. My goal with the 99 Club award experience was to draw attention to the rising generation. The artistry these athletes bring to the gridiron and the devotion they bring to their craft inspired a new approach to recognizing their achievements while honoring the legacy of Madden NFL. With gestural symbols carved from marble and granite, the 99 Club award evokes John Madden’s iconic drawings that have inspired generations on the telestrator, on the chalkboard, and in the playbook.”

In a video shared by Madden’s Instagram account, Mahome’s favorite target, Pro Bowl tight end, Travis Kelce blessed his quarterback with the dope kit.

That’s not all the players got, they will also be gifted with “incredible pieces depicting athletes’ key characteristics and charisma to honor their induction into the 99 Club.”

Mahomes kicks off a week of player ratings to be revealed beginning Monday (Jul.13) until Friday (Jul.17). ESPN will be sharing the ratings of NFL superstars and who will be joining Mahomes in the 99 Club on the sports network’s morning talk show Get Up.

It was a no-brainer for ESPN to bring the segment back. Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president, and executive editor, production spoke on joining forces with Madden again in a statement adding:

“After the success of last year’s E:60 highlighting the Madden ratings process, revealing ratings live on ESPN was a natural next step for us. EA SPORTS has created a culture surrounding this reveal each year, and we are excited to be part of this year’s moment.”

We are curious to see who else will be inducted into Madden NFL 21’s 99 Club. Madden NFL 21 launches worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, and PC August 28, 2012

Photo: EA / Madden NFL 21