Rest in Peace: Travell Mazion, Elderly Man Both Dead After Head-On Car Collision [Details]

News 07.16.20

Following a string of unexpected celebrity deaths, we are incredibly sad to report undefeated boxer Travell Mazion has passed away. According to TMZ, Mazion was killed in an Austin car crash on Wednesday, July 16, at just 24 years old.

While details were unclear this morning, the site now reports “Mazion was travelling in his 2010 Cadillac STS at around 9:40 p.m. when, suddenly, he crossed the center median into oncoming traffic,” this according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. “It’s unclear to law enforcement what caused Mazion to go off course … but officials say he struck the rear quarter panel of a Nissan Sentra before ultimately colliding head-on with a Honda Pilot,” TMZ adds.

Law enforcement told the site Mazion was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the aforementioned Honda, a 61-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.TMZ goes on to say Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions is “deeply saddened by the tragic passing” of their fighter Mazion. The company said in a statement “Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send out heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace.”https://www.instagram.com/p/B6fAYYznDV7/

The pro was 17-0. We are praying for both victims’ loved ones at this time.

