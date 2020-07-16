Rest in Peace: Travell Mazion, Elderly Man Both Dead After Head-On Car Collision [Details]

Following a string of unexpected celebrity deaths, we are incredibly sad to report undefeated boxer Travell Mazion has passed away. According to TMZ, Mazion was killed in an Austin car crash on Wednesday, July 16, at just 24 years old.

While details were unclear this morning, the site now reports “Mazion was travelling in his 2010 Cadillac STS at around 9:40 p.m. when, suddenly, he crossed the center median into oncoming traffic,” this according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. “It’s unclear to law enforcement what caused Mazion to go off course … but officials say he struck the rear quarter panel of a Nissan Sentra before ultimately colliding head-on with a Honda Pilot,” TMZ adds.