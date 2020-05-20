Missing Ex-WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found Dead On Venice Beach

He will be remembered as a hero.
Wrestling fans were holding onto hope that former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard would be found safe after he went missing Sunday (May.18) after getting caught in a riptide with his young son and a group of swimmers. According to reports, Gaspard sacrificed his own life to save his son’s telling lifeguards to take his son to shore first. When the lifeguards looked for Gaspard, he had already gone under.
The 39-year-old Brooklyn native’s body was found on L.A.’s Venice Beach and was identified by the coroner TMZ exclusively reported.
Per TMZ:
“WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.”
Gaspard’s tag-team partner during his WWE tenure JTG shared a photo of a message he received from Gaspard telling him, “if ever I die tomorrow just know I love you as a brother and friend forever, even past this life.”
Retired WWE superstar The Rock, also spoke on Gaspard’s tragic death and extended his prayers and hope to the late wrestler’s wife, son, and family.
Gaspard was one half of the popular WWE tag-tag Cryme Time, along with his partner JTG. He is survived by his wife, Siliana, and son.
Rest In Power Shad