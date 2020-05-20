Missing Ex-WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found Dead On Venice Beach

He will be remembered as a hero.

Wrestling fans were holding onto hope that former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard would be found safe after he went missing Sunday (May.18) after getting caught in a riptide with his young son and a group of swimmers. According to reports, Gaspard sacrificed his own life to save his son’s telling lifeguards to take his son to shore first. When the lifeguards looked for Gaspard, he had already gone under.

It’s truly a sad day for the search has been called off for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard. His rise with Cryme Tyme is praise enough for the man but he truly died a hero. Sacrificing his one life so that his son could be saved by the life guards instead#RIPShad #ShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/zPMXtQwY6E — T3 Podcast Network (@T3Network) May 19, 2020

The 39-year-old Brooklyn native’s body was found on L.A.’s Venice Beach and was identified by the coroner TMZ exclusively reported.

Per TMZ:

The body was first seen on the beach by a citizen who called cops around 1:30 AM Wednesday … according to our law enforcement sources. We’re told officers responded and recovered the body right near Venice Pier.

A short time later, several people (we’re told family members and close friends) gathered at the beach.The wrestling world was rocked by the tragic news, and the WWE did send out a tweet with the caption: “WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.” UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020 Gaspard’s tag-team partner during his WWE tenure JTG shared a photo of a message he received from Gaspard telling him, “if ever I die tomorrow just know I love you as a brother and friend forever, even past this life.” pic.twitter.com/IJzE6TTxXR — JTG (@Jtg1284) May 19, 2020 Retired WWE superstar The Rock, also spoke on Gaspard’s tragic death and extended his prayers and hope to the late wrestler’s wife, son, and family. My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020 Gaspard was one half of the popular WWE tag-tag Cryme Time, along with his partner JTG. He is survived by his wife, Siliana, and son.

Rest In Power Shad

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty