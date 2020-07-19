How Sassy of Him: August Alsina Dead A** Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements”

Following his interview where he disclosed his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, August Alsina is now looking to cash in on the mess.

August Alsina ended his hiatus with a bang when he revealed during an interview with Angela Yee that he was in a romantic relationship with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, with the Fresh Prince’s blessing allegedly. The news — which happened to be disclosed by the singer at the same time his new album The Product III — had social media turned upside down. The couple, of course, denied Alsina’s claims.

While there is no clear indication that him revealing that information led to an increase of ears on his new project, Jada took seized the moment and brought a record amount of eyes to her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. Putting herself in the spotlight, Pinkett, along with Smith, discussed the situation with Alsina, and she finally copped to having what she described as an “Entanglement.” At the same time, the married couple was separated (which was also news to us.)

“And then I got into an entanglement with August,” said Jada. “An entanglement?” asked Will to which she confirms that it was indeed a “relationship.” She added: “I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken.”

The word “entanglement” quickly trended on social media with folks on Twitter, Instagram, and even Facebook making light of the situation. Alsina is now looking to capitalize on the moment and went ahead and dropped a messy and equally sassy song titled “Entanglements,” and he convinced Rick Ross to partake in the mess. On it, the “I Luv It” crafter croons:

“The definition of entanglement / It’s when you tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you still fuckin’ with me.”

Its clear Alsina is going to run with this situation as long as he can. On a recent episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, August spoke on his undying love for the actress.

“I will always have love for her as a person. The experience really did help to transform me and really bring out the king in me.” He further added, “As two men, we had a conversation, and that’s what it was. Everything that I’ve spoken on in my initial interview is and was, and still is, my exact truth.”

August Alsina was on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne & talked about the entanglement with Jada Pinkett & Will Smith. https://t.co/dUSjJerc75 pic.twitter.com/D78W08xzIt — RealityEntertainmentTV (@realityenttv) July 19, 2020

Riiiiggghhhtttt.

Well, anyway, you can listen to “Entanglements” below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz