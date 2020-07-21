Instagram Testing New Personal Fundraising Feature — Details Inside

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow users to execute personal fundraising.

“The company says it’s beginning a small test of the feature, which will allow users to link directly to a fundraiser from their profile page,” TechCrunch states. “The test will initially run in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland on Android, followed by iOS. While users can choose to either start a cause or support an existing one, Instagram says all fundraisers will be first vetted to ensure they meet the existing guidelines and rules. These rules include a list of supported fundraising categories, and detail in which cases a fundraiser would not be approved. The same rules also apply to Facebook fundraisers.”

If your fundraiser is approved, you’ll be able to raise money for a total of 30 days and will be given the one-time option to extend it for one month more.

“In other words, the feature is meant to support more time-sensitive causes, rather than serve as a replacement for ongoing fundraising efforts. Donations to the fundraiser itself will be powered by Facebook Pay, which also powers Instagram’s new shopping features. In the next several months, Instagram says it will expand the feature to allow users to share their fundraiser in both their Feed and within Stories,” TechCrunch goes on to say.

