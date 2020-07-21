NFL To Support Victims Of Police Violence With Social Justice Helmet Decals

It seems the NFL is slowly beginning to show some sort of support for Black social justice issues.

New reports state the league will allow players to wear the names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence on the back of their helmets. The news comes from a source that reportedly spoke to The Undefeated’s Jason Reid.

From ESPN:

“Individual players will be given the option to choose different names, the source said. The league has been in talks with players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims. The NFL also is planning to have ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing,’ traditionally known as the Black national anthem, performed live or played before every Week 1 game.”

“This initiative is something of a breakthrough because the league has not allowed such messaging, except for during its October NFL Crucial Catch program in conjunction with the fight against breast cancer, and in its November salutes to the military,” ESPN adds. “Players also have been allowed to represent a cause on their cleats one weekend per season.”

According to the site, players have been encouraged to provide names and initials they’d like to see as options for helmet decals, as the league and NFLPA put together the list. What do you think?