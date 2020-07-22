BAPE Connects With Coca-Cola For An Extensive Summer-Ready Collection

One of the most respected streetwear brands, BAPE, and one of the most famous beverage brands, Coca-Cola, are coming together.

The collaboration sees the two brands come together for a Summer 2020 offering that keeps things light and airy for the summer months and some dope hoodies for when night falls, and it gets colder. Most of the collection is black, white, and red, –a nod to Coca-Cola’s staple color palette– with giant ape head logos on everything from tees, hoodies, kimonos, trucker hats, bucket hats, socks, headbands, swim trunks, and of course, Coca-Cola bottles. There’s even a pair of BAPESTAs with the Cola logo and comes bottle top chain with the BAPE logo imprinted.

“The collection also includes BAPE®’s iconic “BAPE STA™” sneakers, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, in 2020,” says BAPE. “Coke® Red and white script logo is boldly placed outside the upper, boasting a unique and eye-catching design.”

Coca-Cola even added some throwback vibes by including the 70s slogan “It’s the real thing” on t-shirts and shorts within the collection. Baby Milo also makes an appearance on a bike riding across the coca-cola logo on t-shirts available in black, white, green, and blue, with trucker hats available in the same colors.

“Other items from the collection include headbands, bucket hats, and the collaboration logo printed glass, perfect for drinking a Coke on a hot Summer’s day! Enjoy with the original tenugui (Japanese hand towel) and uchiwa fan! This is a collection that you will not want to miss, especially in Summer,” BAPE said in a press release.

The A BATHING APE x Coca-Cola collaboration will be available on Saturday, July 25, at A BATHING APE® locations, BAPE.com, and ZOZOTOWN.

For a deeper look at the extensive collection, check out the gallery below.