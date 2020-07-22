Kevin Garnett Says Buying The Minnesota Timberwolves Would “Achieve My Dream”

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has his eyes set on buying the team that drafted him into the NBA— the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the 1995 draft, the T-Wolves selected Kevin Garnett with the number five overall pick.

Garnett’s interest in buying the team comes as current owner Glen Taylor has made it known that he is exploring the possible sale of the franchise and has sought out the help of The Raine Group, a well known global merchant to facilitate the deed.

“I was recently approached by The Raine Group to discuss the future of our franchise, from the time I bought the team in 1994, I have always wanted what’s best for our fans and will entertain opportunities on the evolution of the Timberwolves and Lynx ownership structure,” said Taylor in a written statement.

One of the few requirements is that the purchasing group can not be trying to relocate the team outside of Minneapolis, and Taylor noted that several investment groups have expressed interest. That’s when Garnett took to Instagram stories to let it be known that he’s part of a group trying to buy the team.

“I’m part of one of the groups trying,” wrote Garnett on Instagram.

He eventually elaborated on Twitter, writing, “My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis. I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is. No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”

Sportico was first to report Taylor’s interest in selling the Wolves and says Taylor is looking for $1.2 billion though there are no imminent plans to sell the franchise.

Taylor says he choose now as the timing of the sale because he feels good about where the franchise is following the death of Flip Saunders. Also, some of his managing partners are ready to move on, and the uncertainty of the economy has caused him to decide to stick the for sale sign up at the Target Center.