Virginia High School Originally Named After Confederate Traitor To Be Renamed After John Lewis

If it’s confederate related, it has to go. The monuments dedicated to the traitors have been coming down left and right. A Virginia high school is ditching its old confederacy-themed name for an even better one.

It’s been less than a week since the passing of the Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, but he is already being honored. A Virginia high school ridiculously named after Robert E. Lee is being renamed after the late congressman, according to CNN. The name change comes after the Fairfax County School Board held one month of open comments taking suggestions for a new name for the school.

A vote was held following a virtual town hall and a public hearing on Thursday (Jul.23) before they ultimately decided on changing the name of the school to John R.Lewis High School.

Speaking with CNN affiliate, WJLA, School board member Tamara Derenak Kaufax stated:

“The name Robert E. Lee is forever connected to the Confederacy, and Confederate values are ones that do not align with our community. We heard from so many community members, students, and alumni about the amazing things that John Lewis did during his life. And I think many people would be proud to have that as the name of their school. I think it would be an honor for the community as well as I hope, the congressman’s family.”

The school board made the name change official announcing it would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

Y’all, we just renamed Robert E. Lee High School to John Lewis High School. When I was the education chair of @FairfaxNAACP in 2019, we were told we would never remove Lee from this community. We proved that we are this community. Step up and speak out, everyone! — Sean Perryman (@SeanPerryman3) July 23, 2020

John Lewis’ death rocked the world and took over the COVID-19 dominated news cycle. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. Lewis was a beloved figure in the Civil Rights movement and worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. He was most known for urging people to get in “good trouble,” which he used to describe the necessary protests to combat social injustice.

The body of John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week. A public viewing taking place outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in a joint statement on Thursday (Jul.23).

Thursday night, Lewis’ family shared details about the forthcoming celebration of long-time congressman’s life that will span over 6 days. The theme will be “Good Trouble.” It will feature a series of events that will begin on Saturday (Jul.25) in Lewis’ home state of Alabama and will end in Atlanta on Thursday (Jul.30) with his funeral service at Ebenezer Baptist Church and his interment.

Rest in power peace John Lewis.

Photo: Source: Boston Globe / Getty