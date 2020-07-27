Nike Connects With Stüssy Once Again For a Collection Full Of Beach Vibes

Two of the most influential brands in streetwear history, Nike and Stüssy, have connected once again.

The two brands’ latest collab comes in the form of a reimagining of the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 and the Nike Air Zoom Kukini.

In fact, the first streetwear brand that Nike ever collaborated with was Stüssy back in 2000 with two pair of Huaraches. And that strong connection has allowed for the two to come together beautifully several times over the past two decades.

“I think it is absolutely important that these types of relationships exist — ones based in historical, deep, culturally-authentic connections,” says Fraser Cooke, Nike Special Projects Senior Director.

Collaborations aside, Stüssy was a major thread to the subcultures throughout the 1980s and 90s, like the growing hip-hop and skate scenes. As skateboarding became more mainstream, the brand’s importance to the culture began to grow as did its popularity, which has made its classic logo a mainstay.

“There was this transatlantic crew, and Stüssy was a very, very early embodiment of what was happening naturally in this cultural community,” Cooke says of Stüssy’s loyal fans in the 1990s. “Historically it starts with that, this strong family vibe that brought streetwear all over the world. It created a lineage that’s also embraced new people coming into the mix.”

This latest collection stays true to the brand’s ethos with a few beach-ready options like windbreakers, bucket hats, shorts, pants, and the classic Benassi slides in three colors. If you’re feeling the latest Nike x Stüssy collab, it arrives globally July 30.