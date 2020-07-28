50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion, Claims He Didn’t Think Her Getting Shot “Was Real”

The G-Unit general, 50 Cent, is doing something he doesn’t often do, and that apologizes for being a troll.

50 Cent took to his Instagram account to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing insensitive memes making fun of the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez. Sharing a video of the Houston rapper breaking down the situation that happened that fateful night while not revealing intricate details, 50 said he was sorry and claims he didn’t believe the story was real because “it sounded so crazy.”

“Damn I didn’t think this shit was real, It sounded so crazy @theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry.”

An interesting apology from someone who has been shot multiple times wonder how he would feel if people were sharing memes of the night he almost life. While Megan has yet to respond, social media isn’t too accepting of the Queens rapper’s apology to Thee Stallion, understandably so.

Meg so powerful she got 50 cent to Renig on his foolishness and apologize pic.twitter.com/hPpVmcYdr1 — TheMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) July 28, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion broke her social media silence Monday (Jul.28), shedding more light on the traumatic situation she endured while hanging out with rapper/singer Tory Lanez and her best friend. While fighting back the tears, Megan revealed that she was shot in both feet and required surgery to remove the bullets that thankfully didn’t hit any bones or tendons. She even blessed us with some photos to let us know she is “unbreakable.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s situation is a clear cut case of the failure to protect Black women and stand up for them when they are victims while they always seem to have our backs religiously.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz