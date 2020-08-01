Dancer Says She Gave Lou Williams A Socially Distanced Dance When He Stopped By Magic City

Lou Williams’ story about leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando last week continues to get more and more interesting.

While stories floated around that he was visiting gentleman’s club Magic City just to pick up some dinner, new facts begin to emerge, and now one of the club’s dancers, named Aries, is speaking out. Aries reportedly told the Los Angeles Times that Williams had some time to kill while the establishment prepared his order of wings, she danced for him. However, she said that it was done from a safe distance away.

“After placing an order with the Magic City kitchen, the high-scoring Clippers guard ambled around the club, Aries said, and she was one of a few dancers who performed for him, keeping a six-foot distance.

‘He tipped very well,’ she said,” writes the LA Times.

The story initially broke on July 23 when Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, who’s currently blowing up because of his hit “What’s Poppin,” accidentally dry snitched on Williams when he posted a picture to his Instagram stories of the two hanging out at Magic City. He quickly deleted it and wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “That was an old pick of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him.”

What you guys think about the rumors about Lou Will leaving the bubble and being seeing with Jack Harlow, should anything be done? pic.twitter.com/dEKtTdj384 — BlessedSports🙏🏽 (@bless2433) July 24, 2020

However, that was impossible because Williams was wearing a mask that was issued to him from the NBA Bubble. Will eventually came clean to NBA personnel, saying that he did go to the club, but just to pick up some food from a club he frequents so much, he’s got his own wing flavor named after him, the “LouWill Lemon Pepper BBQ.”

“Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Williams initially left the NBA bubble for a family emergency, which later turned out to be the death of his grandfather, Paul Williams Sr. He currently stuck in quarantine as his Clippers lost the bubble opener 103-101 thanks to a clutch, LeBron James.