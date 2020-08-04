Yikes: Common Accused of Sexual Assualt By Singer Jaguar Wright

Singer and former Okayplayer affiliate, Jaguar Wright, dropped some damming allegations against Chicago’s own Common.

Common is a known champion for social justice, and a strong supporter of Black women has some serious explaining to do. Philadelphia singer Jaguar Wright who is known for her collaborations with The Roots, Al Green, JAY-Z plus two well-received solo projects, accused the Be crafter of sexual assault. Wright detailed a situation that happened with Common while she was sleeping.

While not really explaining how the two ended up in bed together, Wright broke down how she turned down his advances following a performance stating, “next thing we know we go to bed, and he says, ‘C’mon J.’ No, I’m tired, n*gga. I was on the stage all night, I wanna lay down.” Wright also explained that she kept her clothes on because she was a victim of sexual assault and hope it would deter anything from happening. Her story becomes very disturbing when she alleges she was woken up when she felt something poking her in the face.

“This n*gga tryin’ to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie f*ckin’ Lynn. Rashid. Common. Whatever the f*ck you wanna call yourself. That’s why I stopped f*ckin’ with him. Because n*gga, if you gon’ try to stick your d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep, there ain’t nothin’ you won’t do.”

Wright also spoke on Common’s highly publicized dating life as well, claiming that “Come Close” rapper only began dating Erykah Badu after she rejected him and stating that Badu was jealous of her.

“You was with Serena [Williams], that didn’t work out. You was with whoever, you always got whoever’s hot dating you, but the sh*t don’t last long. He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway.”

“That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, she made that about me.”

All of this follows after Wright called The Roots co-founders Questlove and Black Thought out following what she felt as empty condolences expressed towards fellowing co-founding Malik B, who shockingly passed away.

Now again, these are just allegations, but all stories of sexual misconduct and assault should be taken very seriously. You can watch Wright tell the disturbing story below.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty