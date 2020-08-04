LeBron James Set To Drop A Children’s Book, I Promise, Very Soon

LeBron James has a long list of accolades, from NBA Finals MVP to actor, to now author. The three-time NBA champion will be releasing a children’s book later this month.

Cleveland.com is reporting that James’ book titled after his school, I Promise is set to be released on August 11 all throughout the United States.

The book follows in the path of the I Promise program and the I Promise School, which James helped to open in Akron, Ohio back in 2018.

James spoke briefly about where the motivation for this book came from.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together. That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. I Promise is powerful in that way and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

This 40-page book will satisfy the first part of a two-part series for a book deal James signed with HarperCollins Publishers. The second part is going to be an intermediate level novel book.

“Featuring James’s upbeat, rhyming text and vibrant illustrations perfectly crafted for a diverse audience by New York Times bestselling artist Nina Mata, this book has the power to inspire all children and families to be their best,” writes HarperCollins.

“With a universal message that encourages everyone to always strive for greatness, I Promise will resonate with students and readers everywhere,” HarperCollins Children’s Books president Suzanne Murphy said.

For an additional perk, there will be an audiobook voiced by his mother, Gloria James.