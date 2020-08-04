The Black In Fashion Council Announces Over 38 Brand Partners To Help Tackle Industry’s Systemic Racism

Teen Vogue’s editor in chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, and public relations maven Sandrine Charles came together in late June to create the Black in Fashion Council, and they’ve already made a ton of headway.
The Council, which aims ” to build a new foundation for inclusivity,” has just announced the first 38 companies that have signed up to participate in the newly formed movement and help make diversity in their offices the norm.
“Brands have pledged a commitment to work with the Black in Fashion Council for the next three years and work with the Human Rights Campaign to put policies into practice further to demonstrate their commitment to Black employees at all levels,” the BIFC statement reads. “Executive board members will be having conversations with industry stakeholders starting in August 2020 to allow brands to fully understand the complex ways in which we all need to commit to making inclusivity the lens in which we see everything, and have the opportunity to rise to the occasion of making changes over the next three years as we know this is a process that takes time. The BIFC will release generalised cumulative results in the autumn of 2021, giving insight into the progress that the industry has seen.”
Black people in fashion wishing to join can apply here. You can donate to help fund the Black in Fashion Council’s work here, and follow the Councils moves on Instagram here.
Check out the entire list of brands that are genuinely striving to make the workspace more inclusive and truly championing diversity below.
Athleta
Banana Republic
BFA
Birchbox
Brandon Maxwell
Browns
CAA
Calvin Klein
Cartier North America
Condé Nast
Depop
DNA Model Management
Everlane
Fashionista
Farfetch
Fred Segal
Gap
Glossier
Heroes Model Management
Hill City
Hunt & Gather
Intermix
Janie and Jack
Jeffries Group
L’Oréal
Man Repeller
Moda Operandi
Myra Swim
Old Navy
Prabal Gurung
PVH Corp.
Stadium Goods
Tamara Mellon brand
Tiffany & Co.
The Knot Worldwide
The RealReal
Tommy Hilfiger
Universal Standard