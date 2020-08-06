Grammy Award-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Grammy Award-winning producer Detail’s day of reckoning may be upon him.

Detail who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, Lil Wayne, and many more, was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges Wednesday (Aug.5). The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department revealed that Detail was hit with 15 sexual assault charges as well as five additional felony assault charges that derive from a number of incidents that happened over 8 years, 2010-2018.

The Detroit native’s arrest comes after the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau completed its investigation and submitted its results to L.A. County D.A in January. The D.A. notified the Special Victims Bureau of its charges against Detail on July 31, and an arrest warrant was issued quickly obtained with a large bail amount of $6,290,000.

Detail has been accused by many big names in the music industry of sexual misconduct like Tinashe, Jessie Reyes, and Bebe Rexha. In 2015 he lost a $15 million lawsuit brought by Kristin Buch, who claims the producer raped her repeatedly. Two of his former assistants have also come forward and filed lawsuits against Detail. Peyton Ackley, an up-and-coming- singer, slapped with him with a restraining order.

Detectives believe that “nature of the allegations,” there could be more victims out there who have not come forward yet.

Detail, born Noel Fisher was behind hit records like Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love,” Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz,” and Drake’s “305 To My City.”

Photo: Araya Diaz / Getty