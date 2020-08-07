Rapid Fire: Twista Launches Gun Camp To Teach Firearm Safety

Fast-flowing rapper, Twista, has announced that he is launching a gun camp to promote and teach firearm safety.

The Chicago born rapper opened enrollment for classes to take place in his hometown. The fee for the course is $499, and those who sign up will have the chance to work with Twista, former law enforcement officer, Joe Stagen, amongst others. Included in the fee for the class is a concealed carry certification, lunch, fingerprints and background checks, and lastly, the chance to hear exclusive new music from Twista himself.

“I’m proud to announce my newest venture, with everything going on in the world I felt the need to properly train and educate those on having a firearm for safety,” Twista said on Instagram. “For a limited time I will be training those who really want to protect their family the right way.”

Back in February, Twista released a project titled Lifetime, a five-track EP that was made in about three days with producers and songwriters during some studio sessions. Following the album, he said that there would be an album coming soon. There hasn’t been much more on the album since then, we are left to think the pandemic might have put some of those things on hold.

“Later down this year, after I promote Lifetime and have a ball with it and make as much money with it as we all can, then I’m gonna go from there and go to a different solo project, something with a little more length on it, something that I’ll be writing most of but definitely, after the Lifetime experience, I will be using these [Red Bull] artists to work on a future project,” said Twista. “So, I’m looking forward to that project too, later this year.”

For more info on learning gun safety, you can head to Twista’s site, here.