LeBron James Gets Honest About Not Playing In Front Of Fans In NBA Bubble

The NBA Bubble is weird.

All of the participants are trapped at Disney World, away from family, and forced to constantly socially distance, wear masks as they battle it out in an AAU like tournament that takes place throughout the day. Teams that we expected to dominate are struggling to hit their stride–namely the Lakers. LeBron James’ team entered the bubbled with a 49-14 record but are currently 2-3 thanks to their dismal offensive.

James recently spoke to USA Today to reveal how the atmosphere has affected him–especially the lack of fans in the seats giving him some much-needed inspiration ad motivation.

“I am getting more and more used to being out there. It’s a very weird dynamic. I haven’t played in an empty gym in a very, very long time,” James said following the Lakers’ 116-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers. “It’s been a very long time since no one has been watching me play the game. I’m just trying to find that rhythm and lock-in.”

But, since James has been a phenom since he entered St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron as a wide-eyed teenager, the energy he gets from fans is essential. He went on to admit, “I don’t think I played in an empty gym for a game that really counted.”

“I definitely love playing in front of the fans. The fans are what make the game,” James continued. “Without the fans, I wouldn’t be who I am today. To all the fans out there that come watch me play, I miss you guys and hopefully someday I can get back to that interaction.”

For now, it’s evident that this season will have no fans, but the Lakers are going to have to be better than they have when the playoffs start soon, as they currently rank last in field goal percentage, last in 3-point percentage, last in points per game and second to last in free throw percentage. The only team that’s really been showing off in the bubble are the undefeated Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns.