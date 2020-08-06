LeBron James Applauds NBA Board Of Governors Pledging $300 Million To Black Empowerment

The NBA has made a decision to pledge $300 million to the economic empowerment of Black communities over the next decade.

This decision has earned the praise of the most popular player in the league and former NBAPA Vice President, Lebron James.

“I think it’s pretty great,” James told Michael Duarte of NBC LA. “300 million over the next 10 years. The NBA and NBPA have always supported the black community. It means a lot.”

This pledge from the owners is consistent with what James has been doing through his own foundation. Of course, back in 2018, he opened his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. Also, during his offseason, he works with After-School All-Stars, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the Children’s Defense Fund.

Don’t think James is only helping the youth, he teamed up with Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose amongst others to form More Than A Vote, which is a group focused on increasing Black turnout voting and eliminating voter suppression. The group has donated over $100,000 to cover outstanding fees and fines for previously incarcerated Floridians, which previously kept them from being allowed to vote. They have also pushed for a policy to allow NBA arenas to serve as voting precincts during election time.

James has and continues to be a public figure at the forefront of social justice issues, we expect the work to continue to be done by the King.