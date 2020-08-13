adidas Makes All Of Dame Lillard Sneakers $61 Because He’s A Certified Bucket

Damian Lillard is on a mission.

@ChrisBHaynes interviews Dame Lillard after the Trail Blazers take sole possession of the 8th seed in the West behind his 61 points. pic.twitter.com/OzZ0BaMYlL — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) August 12, 2020

The Portland Trail Blazers demanded everyone put respect on his name and continues to show. He stated Portland is here for one thing only– to secure the 8th seed in the Western Conference and make the playoffs.

“Ain’t nothing I want more,” Lillard said about his postseason plans. “When I came here, I told them I’m not here to waste my time. Our work ain’t done yet, but we’re fighting for it.”

On Tuesday night, the All-NBA guard exploded once again for 61 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard became the second player since Wilt Chamberlain to have two 60-point games in a season.

In honor of his scoring tear during the bubble, adidas has dropped the prices of all Dame 6’s from $110 to $61.

👀@adidasHoops dropped the price on the Dame 6 to $61 to celebrate @Dame_Lillard 61 point game last night. #DameTime pic.twitter.com/SYdRi5QJvl — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) August 12, 2020

All 20 colorways of the Dame 6, including the all-black colorway that he wore last night, will be on sale for a selected time.

Lillard and the Blazers have leaped into the final playoff spot after another inspiring win A. They will need one more win to be eligible for a play-in game for the playoffs. There is currently a 3-way tie for the 9th spot, and Blazers have a half-game lead on the three teams for the 8th spot. The final seed will be settled on Thursday as the Memphis Grizzlies, the undefeated Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Portland play their last games of the restart.

“That’s the most important game of our lives,” Lillard said during his post-game on-court interview. “Tonight was great. We said we need one win. We’re going to focus on one game. We got this one done. And that’s the most important one. We got to finish it outright.”

For the sake of Blazers fans and Dame 6 fans, let’s hope he keeps killing it.