Genius: Cardi B Drops New Wet Ass Merch That Will Keep You Very Dry

Ladies and fellas, if you want to let the world know about your wet ass p***y while staying dry at the same time, Cardi B has some fantastic new merch for you.

Cardi B is brilliantly responding to the criticism from prudes about her Megan Thee Stallion assisted bop, “WAP” and decided to flip it and make a buck off it the controversy. The Bronx native announced via Instagram that merch with everyone’s new favorite acronym adorned on it as well as a bootylicious photo of the two rappers is now available.

Dropping the news on Instagram, the merch collection, which will cost potential buyers from $25 to $125, consists of hoodies, t-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts, sweatpants, spandex sports bras, and biking shorts. The standout and honestly hilarious items which will surely sell out are raincoats and umbrellas which play on the song’s theme of wetness and will keep you dry during a downpour or if from your significant others WAP, if you’re into bringing props into the bedroom, HA.

The collection is already available via Cardi B’s online store and will take approximately six to 12 weeks to ship out to you following purchase. You can take a deep dive into the merch in the gallery below.

Photos: Cardi B/ Cardi B Online Store