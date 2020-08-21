The Rock Confirms He’s Now Part-Owner Of The XFL: “The Deal Is Officially Closed!”

Dwayne Johnson is doing big things out here!

Earlier this month, Forbes revealed The Rock snagged the top spot on their Highest Paid Actors list — for a second, consecutive year. Now, the actor, athlete, and producer is updating fans on yet another baller move… he’s officially part owner of the XFL.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the retired pro-wrestler wrote “The deal is officially closed and ‘the keys’ to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand.” “Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team. #ForTheLoveOfFootball,” he added.

In a tweet of her own, Garcia said “The deal is officially closed! Excited & humbled to be the first woman to ever own an American major sports league. A big thank you to @TheRock & our incredible teams for all their work the past few months. More #bigmoves to come! #xflowner #ForTheLoveOfFootball.”

“Johnson and his partners bought the XFL for $15 million as the league was made available by the coronavirus pandemic halting its inaugural season. The XFL suspended all operations in April and laid off its employees, but now the league has a new home and can be revamped for the third time in its history,” NBC Washington says of the deal, adding “Before the pandemic claimed its season, the XFL was widely considered a success. The quality of play was high, fans were rabid and interested, while the league seemingly fit as a minor-league system for NFL teams to get an extended look at players.”

Stay tuned!