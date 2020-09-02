50 Cent Says He Would Like To “Forget” The G-Unit During Interview With DJ Whoo Kid

If you were hoping that one day 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck would one day reunite, this news isn’t going to sit well with you.

50 Cent, during a Zoom interview with the G-Unit’s long-time DJ Whoo Kid on his Whookid Live show, they touched on a range of topics like the upcoming TV shows he is working on, his beef with Fat Joe, new music, and more.

Whoo Kid got in his nostalgia bag and suggested that the “In Da Club” rapper should do a documentary series like the Ruff Ryders Chronicles that recently aired on BET or a movie about the Queens Hip-Hop stable, G-Unit. That’s when things get interesting.

“There was NWA, there were all these Tupac movies, is there gonna be a G-Unit movie? Like everybody. Or you’re going to wait to fix everything among the clique first? Whoo Kid asked, 50 didn’t take long to show that he and the once-mighty Unit are no longer on the same page replied, “nah, I don’t care to do that… I’d like to forget the G-Unit.”

A stunned Whoo Kid did his best to try to convince 50 to do it and that fans wouldn’t let him forget about his crew. 50 responded pretty much showing he is dead serious about not working the Banks, Yayo, and Buck, even suggesting he should have gone the Kendrick Lamar route and not have allowed them him on stage with them.

50 Cent says he would like to forget G-Unit pic.twitter.com/i4q9mtIf7w — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) September 2, 2020

Damn.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has spoken of the disappointment he had with his former crew members either. In his book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter revealed he wouldn’t be doing business with them in the long run because they refused to evolve with the industry.

Before we got the devastating news on G-Unit, 50 did reveal that he is working on a new “vintage” sounding theme song for his Power spinoff show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. We just hope he doesn’t add Trey Songz to this song also.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz